MTV Destroys Rainforest For Reality Show

A scandal is brewing over the damage caused by the latest incarnation of MTV’s Real World/Road Rules Challenge. This season, contestants are trapped on a “deserted island” and have to figure out how to find a treasure chest buried on an adjacent island.



It’s not the most inspired or original concept (read: Survivor), so perhaps what’s happening now is karmic retribution. So much for MTV’s eco-friendly branding efforts.

Sustainablog: After the Viacom-owned network finished filming their new treasure-hunt themed “Real World/Road Rules Challenge” on a remote, uninhabited island in the Republic of Panama, locals returned to find their beach tattered and abused.

The television show, which premieres on September 17th, took over the neighbouring, inhabited island in militant style by hiring the local police to prevent residents from accessing a public beach. As it turned out, according to local witnesses, MTV had cleared a small patch of rainforest to build a tiki-hut structure near the beach, developed an access road through the forest, and installed generators and lighting on the beach.

Since the beach was guarded by armed officers, the locals only heard rumours of the destruction until they were able to go back to the beach after filming had finished. “I have seen the aftermath of a tornado and this was almost as bad,” read the account, written by Jmaher and Michael Drake. “A large plot of rainforest had been cleared, a pristine Caribbean beach had been trashed, and the creators had simply packed up and left. A family of what appeared to be ‘squatters’ had already moved into one of the buildings left behind.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.