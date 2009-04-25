MTV Co-Founder John Sykes Is New Project Playlist CEO

Quickly supressing all concerns and questions about what would happen to Project Playlist (now apparently just called “Playlist”) after CEO Owen Van Natta left to become CEO of MySpace, the startup music-streaming site today named MTV co-founder John Sykes as its new CEO.

Van Natta will also continue to serve as an advisor to Playlist. (Hmm, does that mean Playlist’s, um, playlists will be back on MySpace soon?)

Sykes spent 25 years with MTV Networks, including serving as president of VH1 and working on a number of broadband projects, before leaving last year when Viacom shifted resources away from Sykes’ endeavours. He was also previously a member of Playlist’s board. Sykes’ appointment is somewhat interesting: clearly he knows about music and the company but we’ve always thought of Playlist as more of a song-streaming site than a music video place. Who knows if that will change under Sykes’ tenure?

Sykes’ more immediate agenda probably consists of dealing with Universal and Warner Music’s copyright-infringement lawsuits against Playlist as well as implementing EMI’s new licensing deal.

