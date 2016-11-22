An MTV star is going to shake up VH1's upcoming scripted drama inspired by 'The View'

Deidhra Fahey Jillian Rose Reed

Jillian Rose Reed, one of the stars of the recently wrapped MTV comedy “Awkward,” will be guest-starring on VH1’s buzzy upcoming drama series, “Daytime Divas,” Business Insider learned exclusively.

“Daytime Divas” is based on the 2011 novel “Satan’s Sisters” by Star Jones, who was inspired to write the book by her nine years on ABC’s “The View.”

Coproduced with Sony Pictures Television, the hourlong drama series revolves around the a similar daytime talk show with an all-female panel of cohosts.

According to our source, Reed will guest star as a young social media star with millions of followers named Kali T on episode eight. The network brings her on to the show to attract younger viewers, which rubs the other cohosts the wrong way.

Fans of “Awkward” know Reed as the precocious and resourceful Tamara, the lead character’s best friend. Since the show wrapped its fifth and final season last May, Reed has been voicing Naomi on Disney Channel’s “Sofia the First” and “Elena of Avalor” animated series. In addition to guest-starring on NBC’s “Community,” ABC’s “The Middle,” and HBO’s “Hung,” Reed played the recurring role of Simone on Showtime’s “Weeds.”

Reed’s casting reunites her with “Awkward” showrunners Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler, who are currently serving as the showrunners for “Daytime Divas.”

She joins a growing list of previously announced guest stars for the show’s first season, including Patti LaBelle, Kelly Osbourne, Debby Ryan, Janet Mock, and Eve.

“Daytime Divas” stars Vanessa Williams, Tichina Arnold, Chloe Bridges, Camille Guaty, and Fiona Gubelmann. It’s set to premiere in 2017 on VH1.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.