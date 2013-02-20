MTV And BET Faked Their Own Hackings For A Marketing Stunt

More Twitter accounts seem like they’re being hacked. Now, MTV and BET have fallen victim, apparently.
Or it could just be a pretty smart marketing stunt.
Both MTV and BET are owned by Viacom and neither of them are tweeting anything too nutty. Oh, and the MTV account is using a conveniently tame and branded hashtag #MTVhack.
We’ll try to get to the bottom of it.
UPDATE: That’s right, it’s a timely marketing stunt. From an MTV social media director:
Everyone watch @mtv right now… #MTVHACK
— Annie Schoening (@Schoprah) February 19, 2013
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.