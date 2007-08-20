MTV and AP: Happiness is God and a Cell Phone

Viacom’s MTV (VIAB) and the Associated Press are releasing a detailed study of 13-24 year olds. Some findings:



Kids like their parents! Almost half consider one parent or another a “hero.” Unfortunately, only 46% are made most happy by spending time with friends, family, and loved ones.

Kids are reasonably happy and optimistic, especially white kids. 72% of white kids say they are happy, versus 56% of black kids and 51% of Hispanics. 62% of all kids expect to be happier in the future than they are now.

Kids are religious and spiritual: 44% say religion, etc., very important, 10% say most important. Spiritual/religious kids are happier than cynical atheist kids.

70% of kids want to be rich and 50% think they will be (oh, the dream years).

Two-thirds of kids think say the Internet and other technologies make them happier. Most would be more stressed without cell phones. Nearly half never turn them off.

A question for the surveyors: does watching MTV or reading the news make it more likely that you’ll be happy and rich?

