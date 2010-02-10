MTV Aims For Dudes With Jackass-Style Reality Show: Dudesons In America

MTV is going all Jackass on their programming slate.



The Viacom-owned network just ordered Dudesons in America, which features four Finnish stuntmen to do “even stupider stunts and pranks” on America’s home turf.

The Dudesons, known as the Duudsonit in Finnish, will bring their Jackass-style show States-side. MTV is giving them a budget of $6 million to make 12 episodes, according to YLE television, of Finnish Broadcasting Corp. You’ll see plenty of stupid stunts, dangerous pranks and pain-inducing trickery.

Jackass‘ Johnny Knoxville will executive produce the show, according to the The Live Feed blog.

“The Dudesons have balls where there should be brains, and I am honored to be doing a show with them,” Knoxville says on the show’s official site.

“There is so much competition for the eyes and attention of young guys these days that we really have to over-deliver and create can’t miss, event television for them,” said Tony DiSanto, president of programming for MTV to The Live Feed.

But at MTV’s upfront presentation in New York, The Dudesons wasn’t exact a “hit” for an audience full of advertisers and buyers.

According to Multichannel News:

Using a see-saw as the main prop, one member of the duo, Jukka Hilden, stripped to his underwear and stood astride the lower end of the see-saw. His partner, Hannu-Pekka Parviainen (he goes by “HP”), jumped from a ladder onto the higher end, causing the lower end to strike the unfortunate member in the family jewels.

The impact caused most in the arena to openly groan as the pained stuntman struggled to his feet after the blow. The duo received polite applause as they both walked off the stage under their own steam.

Ouch.

Get a taste of what else The Dudesons will bring to MTV, based on their Finnish show:



