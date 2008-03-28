MTV's Web Hit: A TV Show

Another reason “Jericho”‘s big online fan base couldn’t save it from cancellation: It wasn’t really that big.



At least not compared to the Web audience for MTV’s “The Hills”. The cable network’s SoCal debutantes working at Teen Vogue got 4.8 million TV viewers on Monday night, and then 1.8 million views online the next day at MTV.com. It took CBS’s supposed Web hit “Jericho,” which started out with 7.1 million viewers on TV, a week to rack up 500,000 online views.

Primary explanation: CBS’s median age is over 50 and MTV’s is in its early 30s. Tertiary explanation: More Lauren Conrad fans than Skeet Ulrich fans.

Earlier:

Jericho: Another Web Hit Bombs On TV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.