MtGox Finally Makes Extremely Short Statement About Its Shutdown

MtGox has a statement on its website about the sudden closure of its exchange after weeks of issues.

From MtGox:

Dear MtGox Customers, In the event of recent news reports and the potential repercussions on MtGox’s operations and the market, a decision was taken to close all transactions for the time being in order to protect the site and our users. We will be closely monitoring the situation and will react accordingly. Best regards, MtGox Team

Last night, MtGox halted trading activity. Read more about the closure here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.