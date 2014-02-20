Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox Moves Offices As Angry Customers Protest Outside

We told you how a London programmer had trekked across the world to Tokyo to demand his money back from MtGox, where Bitcoin withdrawals remain halted.

A second guy joined him soon after.

Now MtGox has announced they’re moving offices. Here’s their new release:

Dear MtGox Customers, MtGox Co.,Ltd. (Japan) has moved to the address below: MtGox Co.,Ltd.

Cerulean Tower 15F

26­1 Sakuragaoka­cho

150­8512 Shibuya Tokyo

Japan Please address all documents/letters to the above address from now on.

Thank you for your kind corporation. Best Regards, MtGox Team

We can’t confirm whether it’s to evade the protesters. But as you can see from this link, Cerulean Tower is actually an enormous office park with multiple entrances and presumably robust. Here’s a screenshot:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.