The World's Largest Bitcoin Exchange Looks Like It's Malfunctioning

Bitcoin is down big, approximately 25% from today’s highs.

That’s causing major problems on Mt.Gox, the world’s largest Bitcoin exchange according to The Genesis Block. The price is stuck at $US877. Some have suggested there is simply a lag in the site processing trades.

The platform seems to have entered a bizarre cycle, flipping back and forth between $US877 and about $US830. Here’s what it looks like:

ClarkMoody.com, a site that tracks Mt.Gox trades, is still going. It shows trades haven’t broken through $US800. We have no way of verifying whether they are accurate.

At least one person has already posted that they think users will lose money on inability to cancel orders.

