Marjorie Taylor Greene says ‘never apologize to Islamic terrorist sympathizers’ after Lauren Boebert apologized for Islamophobic comments about Ilhan Omar

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia leaves the US Capitol after a vote on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images

Lauren Boebert apologized to Ilhan Omar after making anti-Muslim comments during a campaign event.

Omar called on House leadership to take action, saying “Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress.”

In a tweet, Marjorie Taylor Greene said Omar was undeserving of an apology.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said people should “never apologize to Islamic terrorist sympathizers, communists, or those who fund murder with our tax dollars,” in an attack on Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“@IlhanMN and the Jihad Squad are all three and are undeserving of an apology,” Greene wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

—Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) November 27, 2021

Greene’s tweet comes after Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized on Friday for telling a story implying that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was a terrorist.

On Thursday, a video was posted on Twitter that showed Boebert telling a crowd at a campaign event a story about a supposed run-in with Omar. Boebert said she got onto an elevator with Omar at the US Capitol and a Capitol Police officer reportedly ran towards the elevator with “fret all over his face.”

“Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,” Boebert said she told the officer, referring Omar.

She then said she turned to Omar and said “Oh look, the Jihad Squad decided to show up for work today.”

After receiving backlash from Democrats and members of her own party – including Rep. Adam Kinzinger – for the remarks, Boebert on Friday apologized and said she’s reached out to Omar’s office.

Omar said the story is made up and called Boebert a “buffoon.”

“Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout,” Omar said in a tweet. “Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation.”

Omar also called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to take action against Boebert.

“Normalizing this bigotry not only endangers my life but the lives of all Muslims. Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress,” Omar wrote in a tweet.

Greene’s remarks were attached to a retweet of remarks by Arthur Schwartz, an informal adviser to Donald Trump Jr. who suggested that Boebert was wrong to apologize.

“Boebert was wrong: Omar doesn’t wear suicide vests —she just wants to use your money to pay those that do,” Schwartz wrote.

—Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) November 28, 2021

On Sunday, Greene doubled down in a tweet with a screengrab of a CNN segment of her remarks, Greene wrote: “Never.”

Reps. Omar and Greene’s offices did not respond to Insider’s request for comment at the time of publication.