MTA Will Cut Bus Service Before The Storm Hits Tomorrow

In case you haven’t heard, a huge winter storm in headed for New York City and the rest of New England.Current estimates say up to 14 inches of snow could blanket the snow, along with strong winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for the city and surrounding areas.



In preparation for the upcoming snow, the MTA has warned that they will shut down bus service before the worst of the storm hits to prevent stranded passengers and trapped buses, DNA Info says:

[Thomas Prendergast, acting chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority] added that the MTA will put chains on bus wheels and use shorter buses on certain routes to prevent buses becoming stranded.

… Alternate side parking will be suspended Friday. Meter rules are still in effect, though that could change.

And for the first time, the city’s army of snow plows can be tracked in real-time on NYC.gov with an app that goes live Thursday afternoon, Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced during a press conference.

