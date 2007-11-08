MTA Text Message Alerts Coming Next Year?

At least you’ll know when a light drizzle shuts down your subway line: The MTA could have a text-message alert system in place by next spring, Metro New York reports, pending a RFP.



This is a no-brainer, but the MTA had better not stop there with its digital upgrades. The agency needs to retool its pathetic Web site with real-time traffic/delay info and set up a functional mobile Web portal sooner than later, too.

See Also: MTA Can’t Handle Rain, Web Traffic

Google To Map NY Subway (Finally)

mobile phones In Subway Stations? Not So Fast

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.