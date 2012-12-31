New York City Commuters Now Have The Holy Grail Of Apps

Photo: Doug Letterman/Flickr

The MTA has released an iOS app that tells you how far away your train is from your subway stop.It’s called MTA Subway Time, and it’s sure to make you feel much less stranded as you wait for a train that never seems to arrive.



The app accesses live MTA data to give you a countdown on when your train arrives.

The app currently only works with some subway lines, however – just the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 42nd Street Shuttle.

We’ll take it for now!

If you want the free app, you can grab it right here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.