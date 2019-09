You can see some strange behaviour on the subway trains in New York City. This funny video, inspired by the MTA “Courtesy Counts, Manners Make a Better Ride” etiquette campaign, highlights the latest courtesy rules for riders in the subway.

Video courtesy of CJ Koegel

