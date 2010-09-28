New York Subway Stares Into Staggering $1 Billion Budget Hole In 2011, $2 Billion Hole By 2014

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli issued a red alert about the MTA, warning its $900 million budget gap will swell to a $2.1 billion hole by 2014. The fiscal disaster comes in spite of the third fare hike in two years and broad service cuts.
DiNapoli blames a “culture of complacency” for the ballooning deficit.
Indeed, revenue should be increasing:
But debt service is growing even faster:
And union-protected MTA workers are hanging on to big salaries. Last year over 8,000 MTA workers earned over $100,000.
Meet some of the six-figure train workers >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.