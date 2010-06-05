Meet The 8,074 New York Transit Workers Who Earn More Than $100,000

Gus Lubin
Another shocking report by SeeThroughNY reveals that 8,074 MTA employees earned $100,000 last year. 50 MTA employees earned more than $200,000 last year. And salaries are rising.

This is at a time when the New York City and State are struggling with a gaping budget deficit and billions in debt. Meanwhile, the MTA is cutting costs by reducing service and may remove cars to save electricity.

Past reports by the non-profit group include a list of 899 state employees who earn more than Governor David Patterson.

So who are these lucky train drivers and engineers?

LIRR Conductor Larry Pinkham Jr

2009 Pay: $108,481

MTA Rank: #5,138

MTA Police Officer Kevin Smith

2009 Pay: $122,211

MTA Rank: #2,462

Superintendent of Maintenance Vito Sicolo

2009 Pay: $136,778

MTA Rank: #1,218

Chief Diversity Officer Michael Garner

2009 Pay: $148,438

MTA Rank: #614

MTA Administrative Manager Lois Tendler

2009 Pay: $153,840

MTA Rank: #461

Deputy Executive Director Of Administration Linda Kleinbaum

2009 Pay: $191,958

MTA Rank: #67

Director of Budget Management Christopher Boylan

2009 Pay: $198,326

MTA Rank: #55

Superintendent of labour Relations John Hein

2009 Pay: $198,451

MTA Rank: #53

LIRR Conductor Thomas Redmond

2009 Pay: $239,148

MTA Rank: #8

Long Island Railroad President Helena Williams

2009 Pay: $286,872

MTA Rank: #1

