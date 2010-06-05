Meet The 8,074 New York Transit Workers Who Earn More Than $100,000

Another shocking report by SeeThroughNY reveals that 8,074 MTA employees earned $100,000 last year. 50 MTA employees earned more than $200,000 last year. And salaries are rising.



This is at a time when the New York City and State are struggling with a gaping budget deficit and billions in debt. Meanwhile, the MTA is cutting costs by reducing service and may remove cars to save electricity.

Past reports by the non-profit group include a list of 899 state employees who earn more than Governor David Patterson.

So who are these lucky train drivers and engineers?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.