MTA Prepares Third Fare Hike In Two Years

The latest MTA fare hikes are a near certainty after last night’s public hearings, according to New York Daily News.



“I don’t think that’s really the choice we have right now. We’re dealing with a financial situation that I believe is going to require a fare increase,” MTA chairman Jay Walder said.

The third increase since 2008 will include:

One way fares from $2.25 to $2.50

Weekly fares from $27 to $28 (22-trip) and $29 (unlimited)

Monthly fares from $89 to $99 (90-trip) and $104 (unlimited)

It adds up to a $180-a-year transit tax for people who use the subway regularly.

Meanwhile, the MTA is cutting service and paying 8,074 employees over $100,000 per year.

