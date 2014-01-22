MTA TO NEW YORKERS: Go Home Early, Stay There

It’s heavily snowing in New York City, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) wants commuters to head out of the office early.

It’s still reporting “good service” on nearly all subway lines and railroads, but warns that “the storm has arrived earlier than predicted, bringing higher snow accumulation and stronger wind gusts, raising the prospect of snow drifts of up to two feet.”

“Service on railroads, subways and buses can be curtailed or suspended entirely or on a route-by-route basis depending on snowfall accumulation,” the MTA website says.

The situation will be especially rough for riders on Metro-North and Long Island Railroad, the MTA warns. And once you get home, stay there: “If you do not need to travel tonight, we urge you not to,” the MTA said on its website.

Speed restrictions have been put into place on all of the bridges run by the MTA.

