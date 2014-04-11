Clever Thieves Are Using These Tiny Cameras To Steal Credit-Card Info From NYC Subway Riders

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is warning New Yorkers to keep an eye out for hidden cameras installed in MetroCard vending machines that can steal their credit-card info.

The cameras record video as customers put their cards into the machine and enter their PIN or ZIP code.

A hidden camera and a skimming device were found and removed by a customer earlier this week in a vending machine at the 59 Street-Columbus Circle station. It’s impressive that anyone spotted the camera, which was built into a plug adaptor and attached to the top of the machine:

Here’s the plug adaptor from above:

The skim0ming device is easier to spot:

The MTA has detected these devices before, on machines that sell Metro North and Long Island Rail Road tickets as well as MetroCards. It recommends that customers sign up for an EasyPay MetroCard, which is linked to a credit card and refills automatically as it’s used, so that they don’t have to use vending machines.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.