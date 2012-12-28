Here's The Huge Jet Powered Snow Thrower The MTA Uses To Fight Winter

Blizzards have ravaged the Midwest and South this week, and moved toward the Northeast Corridor last night. To prepare, the MTA activated its snow fighting arsenal.



The chief tool for clearing above ground tracks of snow is the fleet of four jet powered snow throwers, huge machines that use plows, spinning brushes, and dangerous-looking blowers to keep subways moving.

It can throw snow as far as 200 feet, and remove 3,000 tons of snow in an hour:

Photo: MTA / Creative Commons

Photo: MTA / Creative Commons

When it comes to clearing subways platforms of snow, however, the job falls to MTA workers with shovels:

Photo: MTA / Creative Commons

As it turned out, not much snow hit the city, but the MTA was ready. It also takes care to prepare the trains themselves for snowy conditions:

In advance of the storm, employees begin prepping the fleet: door panels are sprayed with an anti-freeze agent; air brake lines are purged of moisture to prevent them from freezing; electric trains are fitted with special third rail shoes with holes in them to prevent snow from sticking, exposed shoes are treated with de-icers and exposed couplers are covered to keep snow out.

When it comes to clearing rails of ice, there are de-icer cars. Here’s one in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

