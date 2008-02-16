MTA Gets A Clue: New Web Trip Planner

The MTA’s NYC Transit Web site has long been one of the least useful — yet totally necessary — Web sites for New Yorkers. Finally, an update, which we learned about from Gothamist.



In short: The transit authority has built its own trip planning service with some nifty features, like links to weekend/construction-related route changes. (Unfortunately, it’s not smart enough to actually use that information to help you plan your route. Next version?)

There’s also a nice subway-and-street map, which uses Microsoft’s interactive mapping system, a button to email yourself (or your BlackBerry) the directions it spits out, and a mobile edition. Not perfect, but the progress is encouraging.

(Also: What happened to the Google version?)

See Also: CBS, MTA Link Up For Free Midtown Wi-Fi

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.