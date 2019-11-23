The MTA flooded a subway stop on purpose because 'climate change is real.' Here's how it's prepping New York for the next Superstorm Sandy.

Kaye Blegvad The Broadway Station stop on the G line in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Thursday. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority purposefully flooded this station to test new equipment that could protect the subway from superstorms.

On Wednesday, Kaye Blegvad was stymied in boarding the G train at the Broadway Station in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The entrance and stairs to the subway platform at the corner of Broadway and Union Avenue were underwater, and there wasn’t a rain cloud in sight.

“The other subway entrances were dry and normal, and nobody seemed to be freaking out, so I just got on the train,” Blegvad told Quartz. “Only once I was on the train did I start thinking, wait, that really was quite insane.”

Later that afternoon, she posted a picture of her curious subway encounter on Twitter and asked the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to explain.

The MTA’s Twitter account, which provides 24/7 updates about transit services, clapped back: “We’re pivoting to submarines.”

Joking aside, the MTA quickly followed up with another tweet saying it had purposefully flooded the station for four hours to test a new flex gate, a type of barrier designed to hold back up to 14 feet of water in the event of a flood or rising waters during a superstorm or hurricane.

“We’re doing this because climate change is real,” the MTA said.

MTA During Superstorm Sandy in 2012, nine subway platforms, like this one, were flooded floor to ceiling.

In October 2012, storm surge from Superstorm Sandy flooded nine subway stations with saltwater, submerged two Long Island Rail Road tubes linking Manhattan and Queens, and caused damage throughout the rest of the transit system.

The damage from Sandy is still being repaired, even as the MTA tries to prepare for storms, to the tune of $US5 billion.

Preparing for the next superstorm

Seven years ago, Hurricane Sandy spawned over the north Atlantic and hit Category 3 status, with winds of up to 130 mph. By the time it made landfall in New York and New Jersey, it had weakened to a superstorm that spanned 1,000 miles.

With Sandy, it wasn’t hurricane-force winds that wreaked havoc in the Big Apple, but the resulting storm surge. The sea level rose far above the tide line, and floodwaters reached nearly 8 feet in parts of the Jersey Shore and 6.5 feet around New York City. It swamped underground subway platforms and tunnels.

MTA The South Ferry station in downtown Manhattan was flooded during Sandy in October 2012.

At the time, the MTA could only bring sandbags and plywood to shore up vulnerable subway openings.

“We’ve learned our lesson,” Joe Lhota, the MTA chairman at the time, said in 2017, adding that it “won’t happen again.”

In the years since Sandy, the MTA has put several solutions in place to prepare for the next superstorm, including 3,000-pound, vault-like doors to board up stations closest to the waterline, like those at Whitehall Street and South Ferry in downtown Manhattan.

The MTA also has a system of interlocking “stop logs” that can be stacked at subway entrances, as well as heavy fabric curtains that can block water. More than 2,000 covers are in place to shore up subway grates.

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota shows off flood-prevention doors in 2017.

The flex gates, like the one tested at the Broadway Station on Wednesday, are made of Kevlar and light enough so that a single person can install the flood barrier in minutes; 65 have been installed so far, The Verge reported.

The MTA tweeted that the gates were designed to “seal off a subway entrance.” The organisation also told The Verge there would be more “flood tests” like the one on Wednesday in the future.

“We’re investing in capital projects around the system to prepare for the impacts of a changing climate,” the account tweeted.

Hurricanes are becoming stronger, wetter, and more destructive

The MTA isn’t kidding itself about what the future will bring to New York.

It has said that “with intense weather events like Superstorm Sandy expected to occur more often, we need to act now to protect this vital part of our system, so we can keep trains running safely.”

A recent study found that extremely destructive storms like Sandy and Hurricane Katrina in 2005 had become far more common in the US relative to their less damaging counterparts.

“We estimate that there has been a tripling in the rate of the most damaging storms over the last century,” Aslak Grinsted, the lead author, previously told Business Insider.

MTA Stairs in an underground subway platform were flooded in 2012.

While scientists can’t directly link individual storms to climate change, warming overall makes them more frequent and stronger than they would otherwise be.

That’s because oceans absorb 93% of the extra heat that greenhouse gases trap in the atmosphere, and hurricanes use warm water as fuel. So a rise of 1 degree Fahrenheit in ocean temperatures can increase a storm’s wind speed by 15 to 20 mph, according to Yale Climate Connections.

Plus, rising water temperatures lead to sea-level rise, which increases the risk of flooding during high tides and in the event of storm surges. Warmer air also holds more atmospheric water vapour, enabling tropical storms to strengthen and unleash more precipitation.

(AP Photo/Jason DeCrow) People wading through the floods of Sandy in 2012.

Generally, a stronger storm brings a higher storm surge. This resulting wall of water can flood coastal cities, as Sandy did in 2012. If a storm’s winds are blowing directly toward the shore and the tide is high, storm surges can force water levels to rise as rapidly as a few feet per minute.

But deployment tests like the one Blegvad saw in Williamsburg this week may ensure that future storm surges don’t cause the same level of damage as they did during Sandy.

“I am confident that the MTA is more prepared than ever to face storms even stronger than Sandy,” Lhota said in an MTA press release last month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.