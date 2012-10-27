The MTA Is Considering An 'Orderly Shutdown' Of Subway Service For The Hurricane

Photo: Flickr/carlos.a.martinez

New York City is officially battening down its hatches.The New York Post reports that the MTA officials are considering an “orderly shutdown” of the subway system in the event of projected 39 miles per hour.



Naturally, this is because some of the subway system is vulnerable to flooding since it’s under sea level.

From the Post:

Other preparations that the MTA could do in the event of a storm include moving rail cars and buses to higher ground, installing barriers in tunnels and storage yards, and staging generators and chainsaws near where they are needed.

“Our first priority is always safety, and the MTA is taking no chances with the safety of our customers, our employees and our equipment,” said MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota.

“We are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. Whatever happens, we’ll be ready.”

The Department of Buildings has also ordered all construction outside of buildings to stop on Saturday at 5:00 P.M.

Got your canned goods yet?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.