MTA Approves Massive Subway Fare Hike

Faced with a massive budget shortfall, the NYC MTA board has approved a 25% one-ride fare hike, increasing ticket prices from $2 to $2.50.



The price of the 30 day pass jumped from $81 to $103, a higher 27% increase. Perhaps it’s a subtle nudge to encourage riders to buy more profitable one-ride passes.

Of course the news is being met with predictable anger, and some are frustrated that Albany didn’t come through with a bailout. But come on, why should taxpayers all around the state pay for NYC subway riders. Might as well have subway riders pay their own way.

In addition to the higher prices, the board has also approved service cuts. So, you’re paying more for less. It sucks but that’s what an economic crisis means.

