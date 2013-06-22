Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox: We're Not Martyrs, But...

Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox has released a follow-up statement explaining why they’ve suspended U.S. dollar withdrawals.



The reason is that their new, unnamed banks are having difficulty processing the volume of orders Mt. Gox now takes in for the digital currency. This was further complicated by Bitcoin’s Wells Fargo getting frozen last month:

The pressure we brought onto the bank’s resources finally gave in, and we are now working with them to find an alternative method (hence the suspension). We would have preferred to give notice if we were able to, but it was sudden for us as well.

They also ask for sympathy from Bitcoin users:

Mt. Gox is certainly not a martyr, but it would be hard to argue that we aren’t “taking one for the team” as far as Bitcoin is concerned. We are a big target, and are absorbing the frustrations of Bitcoiners, regulators, banks, and a media that still doesn’t quite understand what Bitcoin is. This is a job we are happy to fill, and not just because we are compensated for it. Our hope is that, once Bitcoin finds its place, we will be able to say that we made a difference in sorting it all out in the early days. New exchanges, business models, merchants, traders, and consumers are rising up to innovate and create a whole new way of doing business. A lot of lawyers are getting new cars in the meantime too.

The site says it hopes to restarts debit next month.

