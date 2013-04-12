Bitcoin Trading Halted For Next 10 Hours After Massive Selloff

We won’t be bringing you any updates on the price of Bitcoin for the next 10 hours or so.



That’s because Mt. Gox, the world’s largest Bitcoin exchange, has halted trading in the virtual currency until 10 PM ET “to allow the market to cooldown following the drop in price” that happened yesterday.

Below is a screenshot of the trading log-in page on the Mt. Gox website:

Click to enlarge

