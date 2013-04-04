The Largest Bitcoin Exchange Just Went Out For A Lot Of People

Mt. Gox, the world’s first and largest Bitcoin exchange, appears to be down.



Below is a screenshot of what it looks like for us when we try to access the site.

We are seeing a lot of others tweeting about the same problem.

aaand Mt Gox goes down mtgox.com — felix salmon (@felixsalmon) April 3, 2013

Earlier today, Bitcoin service Instawallet said it had been hacked and was shutting down until further notice.

These outages highlight the fundamental problem with the virtual currency that has seen its price surge in 2013 – confidence.

More to come…

mtgox.com

