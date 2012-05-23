Follow One Team's Dangerous Journey To The Top Of Mt. Everest

Photo: Peakfreaks.com

Four climbers perished Saturday returning from the summit of the world’s highest mountain. The climbers, who are believed to have died from altitude sickness, were part of roughly 150 climbers from different expeditions rushing to take advantage of a patch of clear weather, which resulted in a “traffic jam,” according to the Associated Press.



Over the last two months, Tim Rippel, owner of Peak Freak expeditions, has been leading his own group of climbers up the mountian. The high-altiude guide has been live blogging the entire journey. Although none of the four climbers who were killed were part of the Peak Freak expedition, Rippel has been aware of the overcrowding. He wrote on his blog:

Helicopters???? What the heck is going on this year? Everyday morning till afternoon it’s buzzing up here. This morning as early as 06:30am one came in waking everyone up. I’m told its climbers going home sick or other, not sure but it’s certainly not the quiet mountain environment it used to be.

With the help of Rippel’s blog and video footage from Peak Freak’s 2011 expedition, we’ve provided an idea of what this year’s perilous trek might look like.

