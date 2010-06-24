MSNBC's Only Putting One Show On Its iPad App

Peter Kafka has a noteworthy tidbit about MSNBC’s upcoming free iPad app: it will feature only one of the network’s shows.



That’s what MSNBC’s video sales chief, Mark Marvel, said during a Beet.tv panel on Tuesday night, which Kafka moderated.

No word on which show or when the app will be ready, Kafka writes, but:

Marvel says it will offer up complete episodes, as well as features that allow users to “engage with the host of that show”, among other options. So go ahead and make your own guesses about which show that might be. (My hunch: Rachel Maddow would be more popular than Dylan Ratigan).

Watch the video below:



beet_tv on livestream.com. Broadcast Live Free

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.