MSNBC.com Buys Hyperlocal News Site EveryBlock

MSNBC has purchased EveryBlock, a Chicago-based hyperlocal news site.

EveryBlock covers news, blog posts, photos, civic data, and other information at the neighbourhood level in 15 cities including New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Users enter their ZIP codes or address to scan happenings in those locations.

EveryBlock will function independently. The companies didn’t disclose the price, but AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher pegs it at several millions of dollars.

Over 100 local newspapers have folded this year, and more are likely to follow. And few, if any, are making major inroads online. Deals like this and AOL’s purchase of hyperlocal Patch Media could help the big portals tackle that developing market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.