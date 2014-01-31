MSNBC President Apologizes To RNC After Controversial Tweet, Fires Staffer Responsible

MSNBC President Phil Griffin issued an apology Thursday afternoon after the network’s official Twitter account sent out an incendiary tweet about conservatives Wednesday night. He also said that the person responsible for the tweet had been fired.

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus had urged a boycott of the network earlier Thursday, saying that he would bar any RNC staff from appearing on the network until Griffin issued an apology.

The full statement from Griffin, which was read on air Thursday afternoon:

“The tweet last night was outrageous and unacceptable. We immediately acknowledged it was offensive and wrong, apologized and deleted it. We have dismissed the person responsible for the tweet. I personally apologise to Mr. Priebus and to everyone offended. At MSNBC, we believe in passionate, strong debate about the issues, and we invite voices from all sides to participate. That will never change.”

The tweet suggested that the “rightwing” would “hate” a new Cheerios ad featuring a biracial family.

MSNBC deleted the tweet late last night, and Richard Wolffe, the network’s executive editor, apologized.

Priebus said in a memo late Thursday afternoon that he had spoken with Griffin on the phone and accepted his apology.

“We appreciate Mr. Griffin’s admission that their comment was demeaning and disgusting, and the Chairman accepted his apology. We will aggressively monitor the network to see whether their pattern of unacceptable behaviour actually changes,” Priebus said in the memo.

“We don’t expect their liberal bias to change, but we will call them out when political commentary devolves into personal and belittling attacks.”

Priebus will appear on Fox News’ “Hannity” Thursday night to discuss the controversy.

