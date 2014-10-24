MSNBC Says GOP Candidate Is Helping 'Disseminate ISIS Propaganda'

YouTube A scene from Rep. Tom Cotton’s (R-Arkansas) campaign ad.

MSNBC is running a hard-hitting story on Rep. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), a leading Republican Senate candidate, after he released a campaign ad that seemed to use footage from a propaganda video made by the jihadist group Islamic State (also known as ISIS).

According to a BuzzFeed report published Wednesday, Cotton’s ad uses video from a propaganda film called “Flames of War.” In the ad, Cotton narrates over the footage, warning voters of the jihadist threat.

In a blog post Thursday, MSNBC producer Steve Benen said this amounted to helping the terrorists “disseminate” their message.

“The right-wing congressman claims in the ad that he’ll ‘make America safer’ — and apparently he’ll do so by paying money to help disseminate footage from a terror video that ISIS is desperate to disseminate,” his post on “The Rachel Maddow Show” blog said. “I honestly never thought I’d see the day. Far-right politicians, eager to seem ‘tough’ on terror, are deliberately putting terrorists’ propaganda on the air, on purpose, to advance their personal ambitions.

The post, which was subsequently circulated by the Arkansas Democratic Party, said the ad displayed a lack of “basic human decency.”

“Cotton instead used ISIS propaganda, putting the same footage on the air that the terrorists want to see on the air,” it continued. “Forget basic human decency for a moment. Which strategic genius in Cotton Campaign HQ decided this was a good idea with the election season nearly over?”

Cotton is running in a highly competitive race against incumbent Sen. Mark Pryor (D-Arkansas). The Cotton campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider about criticism of the ad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.