MSNBC Taking Over @BreakingNews Twitter Feed

MSNBC is taking control of the @BreakingNews Twitter feed as part of a syndication agreement with BNO News, paidContent reports.

BNO will shift its focus to a subscription-based service for news organisations.

@BreakingNews currently has over 1.4 million followers, leaving MSNBC plenty of word to do to catch up with rival CNN’s @cnnbrk, which has 2.8 million.

CNN took over the fan-created @cnnbrk account in April while it was racing actor Ashton Kutcher to be the first account on Twitter to pass 1 million followers. (Kutcher won.)

