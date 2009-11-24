MSNBC Taking Over @BreakingNews Twitter Feed

MSNBC is taking control of the @BreakingNews Twitter feed as part of a syndication agreement with BNO News, paidContent reports.
BNO will shift its focus to a subscription-based service for news organisations.
@BreakingNews currently has over 1.4 million followers, leaving MSNBC plenty of word to do to catch up with rival CNN’s @cnnbrk, which has 2.8 million.
CNN took over the fan-created @cnnbrk account in April while it was racing actor Ashton Kutcher to be the first account on Twitter to pass 1 million followers. (Kutcher won.)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.