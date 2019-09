Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Following up on its suspension of Keith Olbermann, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough has been suspended by MSNBC for donating to political candidates, according to POLITICO.He only gave $500, and the suspension is for two days (basically as long as Olbermann’s).



Guess the idea here is to be consistent.

