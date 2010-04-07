MSNBC Suspends David Shuster 'Indefinitely' After He Taped CNN Show

He taped a secret show with the competition. Now executives are furious.

MSNBC (GE) is officially punishing star anchor David Shuster for getting in bed with their competition.The New York Observer broke the news last Friday that the high-profile MSNBC anchor shot a CNN (TWX) pilot. Shuster was missing from MSNBC’s airwaves on Monday, and TVNewser’s Gail Shister reported that he might stay off the air indefinitely.



Today, MSNBC confirmed that they “indefinitely suspended” Shuster, Brian Stelter at the New York Times reports. MSNBC executives, including president Phil Griffin, were “furious” when they found out about his test show with the competing network, according to the Times.

Shuster worked for six years as a DC-based reporter for Fox News. He anchored hours for MSNBC at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and fills in for other stars like Keith Olbermann when they are absent for their shows.

But Shuster doesn’t have a star-making branded hour of his own, as Stelter points out.

At CNN, he co-anchored the test show with NPR correspondent Michel Martin, which included medical and opinion segments, according to the Observer.

Both CNN and MSNBC declined further comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.