MSNBC's Dan Abrams Forming Consulting Biz, Dating Elle Macpherson

Former MSNBC host and general manager Dan Abrams lost his TV show this summer when it was replaced by The Rachel Maddow Show. So now, he’s launching a consulting firm to put media professionals together with businesses who need them. According to the WSJ, he’s already signed Ron Perelman.



NY Times: The firm, Abrams Research, may resemble a narrowly focused version of “expert network” firms that connect investors to industry experts. Journalists and bloggers retained and paid by the firm could consult with corporations, conduct media training sessions, or conduct investigative reporting for corporate clients.

“I think there are an enormous number of very talented, experienced media professionals around the world who would be ready, willing and able to advise businesses on media strategies. In fact, I know there are,” Mr. Abrams said…

Mr. Abrams said the company has been in development since last summer. As an outside consultant to NBC, he will remain the network’s chief legal analyst.

Meanwhile, Abrams is also rumoured to be dating supermodel Elle Macpherson.

Page Six: IS there a new, mind-body connection in town? Tongues are wagging over a recent sighting of supermodel Elle Macpherson and NBC legal eagle Dan Abrams. Page Six first noticed the dashing duo in deep conversation over the summer at a Cinema Society screening. Last week, they were spotted strolling arm-in-arm from the Waverly Inn.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.