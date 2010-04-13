MSNBC President On Shuster: 'We Don't Pay David To Help CNN Figure Out How To Beat Us'

MSNBC president Phil Griffin is still very unhappy with host David Shuster. Last week, he suspended Shuster for testing his own TV show at rival network CNN.



Steve Krakauer over at Mediaite emailed with Griffin last night about why he decided to suspend Shuster from appearing on MSNBC. The network president still has not decided whether he will ever host on MSNBC’s again. He wrote in an email obtained by Mediaite: “We don’t pay David to help CNN figure out how to beat us.”

“Really, what upset me about this whole thing was how unfair it was to people who were loyal to the company,” he said. “That’s at the heart of this thing, that’s what makes it so difficult to get beyond.”

Read more at Mediaite >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.