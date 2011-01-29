MSNBC Should Give Meghan McCain Her Own Show

This is so obvious it’s hard to believe it isn’t already in the works at MSNBC.



Meghan McCain has been back in the headlines this week after showing up on MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell the other day and declaring Michele Bachmann to be the poor man’s Sarah Palin.

Ba dump. Cue a gazillion day-after video clips and enough attention to inspire Laura Ingraham to dub her the “poor man’s Ron Reagan” on the O’Reilly Factor.

That kind of viral attention is not easy to get these days and it’s something the every anchor on cable is after.

So why not give her the 6pm slot.

McCain is young. She has name recognition. She’s ostensibly conservative — or at least she’s the kind of conservative that MSNBC likes. Sort of like how Shep Smith is the kind of liberal Fox News likes (to be clear, McCain is no Shep). And that would add some nice and necessary variety to the MSNBC line-up.

She’s also really good at putting her finger on things and expressing them in a way that has a next day shelf life. Sort of like the cable version of Sarah Palin. Or the other one that is younger and not on Fox.

This is more than can be said for almost everyone else on MSNBC notwithstanding Morning Joe, Maddow, and O’Donnell.

Also? She’s a woman. And there are not enough women on cable prime time.

Here is McCain on O’Donnell from the other night. See what I mean?





Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.