MSNBC Will Rotate Hosts In A New Afternoon Show

Rachel Maddow Show screengrab



Steve Kornacki and S.E. Cupp are among a group of co-hosts planned to lead a new afternoon show on MSNBC. Politico first reported, and confirmed, Sunday the news channel’s plan to feature a rotating panel of group hosts in the 3 p.m. hour.

Kornacki, Salon’s political writer, along with conservative columnist Cupp, will be among a group of rotating hosts from the channel’s contributors.

The announcement sounds similar to an earlier move by Fox News Channel (FNC) when the network replaced Glenn Beck‘s show with “The Five,” consisting of its own group of rotating hosts.

The new show will launch June 25 at 3 p.m., replacing Martin Bashir‘s show when it makes the move to 4 p.m.

