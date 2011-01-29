Comcast Effect? MSNBC Is Already Trying To Rein In Ed Schultz

I noted the other day that the weak link in MSNBC’s new prime time line-up is Ed Schultz at 10pm.



In the recent past Shultz has been a combative and inconsistent in the 6pm slot and reportedly tangled with management last year after losing his temper on set. If Comcast is looking to clear house of the media types who might publicly get them into hot water Schultz seems like the next likely candidate.

And lo and behold it looks like they’re not wasting much time.

Schultz announced on his radio show yesterday that his ‘Psycho Talk’ segment (nuff said) has been pulled by the MSNBC powers that be.

I don’t call all the shots. But the decision has been made that “Psycho Talk” was better at six o’clock and not at 10 o’clock. Now look, there’s probably people in positions that are a helluva lot smarter than I am and have decided that that’s what the way it’s going to be. So, that’s what’s happening.

On the one hand, yes. The 10pm audience is a whole other animal and Schultz’s show has always seemed one small step away from implosion. The problem with that being he can’t pull off unhinged the way Glenn Beck can, nor outrage the way Olbermann managed it. So one imagines MSNBC is trying not to scare viewers away by asking them to make the shift from O’Donnell and Maddow to ‘psycho talk.’

On the other hand. If Comcast wants everyone on MSNBC to play nice that doesn’t bode so well for the network’s future or for the future of corporate-owned media.

Meanwhile, the apparent concern over Shultz is not unwarranted. The Daily Caller has spoken to a viewer who says they’ve received, er, incendiary emails from Schultz.

One sort of suspects there is a whole other kind of Countdown going on during the 10pm hour at MSNBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.