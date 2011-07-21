MSNBC Host To GOP Congressman: "Do You Have A Degree In Economics?

Photo: RCP

MSNBC Host Contessa Brewer asked conservative Republican Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) whether he has a degree in economics as they argued with over the consequences of failing to the debt limit Wednesday.”Yes ma’am, I do. Highest honours,” Brooks shot back, after challenging Brewer’s claim that failing to raise the debt ceiling would cause the country to revert into a depression.



According to his Congressional page, Brooks “graduated from Duke University in three years with a double major in political science and economics, with highest honours in economics. In 1978, he graduated from the University of Alabama Law School.”

