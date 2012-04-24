MSNBC Host Says That Mitt Romney Will Go To Hell For What He's Doing In The Campaign

Byron York of The Washington Examiner highlighted an odd segment last week on Martin Bashir’s MSNBC show. Bashir was saying that Mitt Romney was deliberately telling a lie when he claims that President Obama promised to keep unemployment rates below 8 per cent.



But the segment took an interesting turn when Bashir started quoting Mormon Scripture, and what kind of fate awaits those who tell lies and who revel in untruths:

In section 63 in verse 17 of the doctrine and covenants of the Mormon Church, we find this: “All liars, and whosoever loveth and maketh a lie, and the whoremonger and the sorcerer, shall have their part in that lake which burneth with fire and brimstone which is the second death.”

And from the book of Mormon to Nephi chapter two verse 34 we find this: “Woe unto the liar for he shall be thrust down to hell.”

Given what the book of Mormon is clearly saying, Mr. Romney has but two choices: he can either keep lying and potentially win the White House but bring eternal damnation upon himself, or he can start telling the truth. The question for him, I guess, is which is more important?

Essentially, Bashir has just said that Romney’s ambition to become president is leading him to eternal perdition.

That is quite a bit stepped-up from the normal rhetoric on cable television. Here’s the clip:



This isn’t the first time Bashir has talked about eternal perdition on his MSNBC show. Bashir is rumoured to be a rather serious Christian, and he once interviewed a pastor and theologian, Rob Bell, whose book contended that Hell may be empty.

Bashir absolutely roasted him, in an interrogation that had the touch of the Inquisition.

“Is it irrelevant and immaterial about how you respond to Christ in this life?” Bashir hammered him with sophisticated questions about Church history and theology.

“You’re amending the Gospel so it is palatable to contemporary people … so here comes Rob Bell, and he’s made a Christian gospel for you that is palatable. That’s what you’ve done haven’t you?”

