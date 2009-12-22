Ratigan: I'm Sorry I Was Rude

A new dawn in cable talk show etiquette? Say it ain’t so!

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC host Dylan Ratigan has apologized for his “very rude” conduct last week during an interview on health care with a Florida congresswoman.

Ratigan waved off Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Friday during a contentious interview about health care reform on his show “Morning Meeting.” Schultz was explaining why she supported the health care bill, which Ratigan says he is “incredibly frustrated” by.

He tried instead to get her to talk about why stocks for health insurers were rising. Schultz told him she wasn’t a stockbroker.

Ratigan on Monday quoted an e-mail from a viewer who said he was “very rude.” He agreed with the sentiment and apologized to the congresswoman and to viewers.

An e-mail message was left Monday with Schultz’s spokesman.

