How MSNBC host Chris Matthews became an iconic political commentator before retiring amid misconduct accusations and controversy

Ethan Miller/Getty Images MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews.

Longtime MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews announced live on his show “Hardball” that he was stepping down.

His resignation came as a shock announcement amid drama around allegations from a female employee and concern around his comments on the 2020 presidential election.

Matthews built a career as a Washington insider-turned journalist that sparked plenty of controversy along the way.

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews announced that he was retiring just days after a female columnist accused him of making inappropriate comments to her just before she appeared on his show.

In the past few weeks, he’s been at the centre of other concerns: During his 2020 presidential election coverage, he likened Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign to a Nazi invasion and cast doubt on the women who alleged that former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg discriminated against his pregnant employees.

The resignation announcement – live on his show Monday – came as a shock even to Matthews’ colleagues. While Matthews has produced a lengthy track record of controversial behaviour around his female peers, he’s been a political commentary mainstay for decades.

Chris Matthews was born in 1945 and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Facebook/College of Holy Cross College of the Holy Cross campus in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Matthews went on to graduate from the College of the Holy Cross in 1967 before studying economics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and travelling to Africa to serve in the Peace Corps from 1968 to 1970.

After returning, Matthews was a visiting fellow at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, Institute of Politics.

Matthews dove into a career in politics, launching an unsuccessful 1974 bid for the US House of Representatives as a Democrat in a Pennsylvania district.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are sworn in on the House floor January 3, 2017.

Though he never became a politician in his own right, Matthews worked for four years as a speechwriter and aide under President Jimmy Carter.

Mikki Ansin/Getty Images American politician US President Jimmy Carter steps off of Air Force One and greets unidentified dignitaries, Bedford, Massachusetts, March 16, 1977.

Matthews worked as a presidential speechwriter and with the President’s Reorganization Project, a program that sought to restructure executive offices, agencies, and departments.

Matthews later served as a top aide to the Speaker of the House, Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill, Jr.

Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images Pres. Reagan (L) during State of Union address, applauded by Joint Session of Congress while shaking hands with House Speaker Tip O’Neill, w. VP Bush (R).

In 1980, Matthews married Kathleen Cunningham at Trinity College in Washington, DC.

Paul Morigi/WireImage for Capitol File Magazine Chris Matthews and Kathleen Matthews at the grand opening of The Collection at Chevy Chase hosted by Capitol File Magazine

Kathleen was a journalist who began as a production assistant at Washington’s WJLA in 1976 before becoming an on-air reporter in 1982.

Matthews’ media career began in print journalism in 1987 when he became the Washington bureau chief for the San Francisco Examiner.

Eric Risberg/AP The final edition of the San Francisco Examiner rolls off the presses in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2000, ending a 113-year run for the Hearst Corporation.

While at the Examiner, Matthews covered iconic historical events across the world, including the fall of the Berlin Wall and producing scoops on the Nixon presidential tapes.

Matthews began his television career in 1994, and in 1997 began hosting his own talk show, “Hardball,” where he interviewed public officials and political pundits.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Rep. Tom Delay, R-Texas, right, and host of MSNBC’s Hardball program, Chris Matthews, left, wait for the signal for the program to resume from a commercial break, Tuesday, April 4, 2006 in Washington.

The show shared a name with a book Matthews published one year after its premiere, which offered readers political commentary from a Washington insider-turned-media figure.

Amazon The cover of ‘Hardball.’

The show became a frequent stop for high-profile figures from all political corners.

William Thomas Cain / Newsmakers / Liaison Agency via Getty Images Matthews and Donald Trump pause during a break in the taping of MSNBC’s ‘Hardball with Chris Matthews,’ where Trump talked about the prospects of his running for president as the Reform Party candidate.

Matthews became a celebrity in his own right as he upped his profile on the network. “The Chris Matthews Show” premiered as a weekend panel discussion program in 2002.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images News Anchor Chris Matthews during an interview with host Jay Leno on January 11, 2000.

The anchor was also a regular commentator on other programs on both MSNBC and NBC, including political mainstays like “Meet the Press.”

William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Fmr. Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend (D-MD,) Fmr. Gov. Frank Keating (R-OK,) Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI,) moderator David Gregory, Ana Navarro, Republican Strategist, and Matthews appear on ‘Meet the Press.’

Throughout the 2000s, Matthews even earned recognition as a regular target on “Saturday Night Live,” where Darrell Hammond imitated his anchoring on “Hardball.”

In addition to “Hardball,” Matthews wrote several political and historical books, including biographies for Bobby and Jack Kennedy, as well as a look at the relationship between Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill and President Ronald Reagan.

Amazon, all Matthews produced a series of books on politics.

Matthews became mired in controversy when his wife announced she was running in the 2016 elections for a House seat in Maryland’s 8th Congressional District as a Democrat.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Google Chris Matthews and Kathleen Matthews attend Google and the Atlantic White House correspondents’ party at Constitution Gardens on the National Mall on April 24, 2015 in Washington, DC.

The host addressed Kathleen’s campaign, which was a break from her work as an award-winning journalist and as Executive Vice President of Marriott International. But that didn’t stop the controversy over the campaign’s reported ties to his show and high-profile donors.

Matthews reportedly said on his show after she announced her run that “as a journalist, I also know how important it is to respect certain boundaries on my support for her both in my public role and here on MSNBC. And while most of you know that our show doesn’t typically cover congressional races, I will continue to fully disclose my relationship with her as part of MSNBC’s commitment to being transparent and fair in our coverage.”

The Intercept later reported that it had identified “48 frequent guests of Matthews’s program” who donated to Kathleen’s campaign, often within days of appearing on his show.

Amid the drama, Kathleen ultimately lost in the Democratic primary.

Though Matthews established himself as a mainstay of political commentary over his two-decade media career, he has a documented track record of making offensive and demeaning comments to women.

MediaPunch via AP MSNBC Commentator Chris Matthews in the spin room during the 2020 Democratic Party presidential debates held at The Adrienne Arsht Centre on June 27, 2019 in Miami Florida.

In December 2017, The Daily Caller reported that Matthews’ previous employer, CNBC, issued a settlement in 1999 with a female producer on his show who alleged the anchor made inappropriate jokes about a female staffer.

REUTERS/Mike Segar Matthews has had a long tenure at the company.

A spokesperson for the network confirmed the existence of the settlement to NBC News.

In 2018, New York Magazine published footage of Matthews joking before a January 2016 interview about giving then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton a “Bill Cosby pill.”

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Democratic presidential candidate former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sits with Chris Matthews on the set of the MSNBC Hillary Clinton Town Hall on March 14, 2016 in Springfield, Illinois.

Matthews apologised to The Cut, saying it was “a terrible comment I made in poor taste during the height of the Bill Cosby headlines,” referring to the reports on the women who came forward to allege the comedian had drugged and sexually assaulted them.

This was just the latest sexist comment Matthews made towards Clinton, saying on his show in January 2008 he said that she didn’t win a Senate seat based on “her merit,” but because “her husband messed around.”

After backlash, Matthews admitted that he “said the inappropriate thing,” and planned in the future to “try to be clearer, smarter, more obviously in support of the right of women, of all people, the full equality and respect for their ambitions. So, I get it.”

The newly revealed reports of his inappropriate comments were consistent with Matthews’ past behaviour around female colleagues. He appeared to ogle anchor Erin Burnett while live on air.

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit CNN Anchor Erin Burnett speaks onstage at the 2014 Concordia Summit – Day 1 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 29, 2014 in New York City.

In a segment on “Hardball,” Matthews asks a confused Burnett to lean closer to the camera before calling her “beautiful” and a “knockout.”

Matthews said in a New York Times profile after the episode that he was “kidding,” and his wife similarly brushed off the comment.

“I think it’s pure Chris appreciating a good-looking woman,” Kathleen told The Times. “And from her standpoint, it was embarrassing because she wasn’t sure what to do with it.”

The same profile notes that Matthews lobbed compliments at other female media colleagues, including calling conservative host Laura Ingraham “great looking … one of God’s gifts to men in this country,” and CNBC’s Margaret Brennan “gorgeous.”

Matthew’s controversies only seemed to pick up as the 2020 presidential election drew closer. The anchor sparked criticism when he compared Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign to Nazis in the 1940s.

Scott Heins/Getty Images Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at a campaign rally at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena on November, 3, 2019

Matthews was discussing Sanders’ overwhelming win in the Nevada caucus when he compared the victory to the Nazi invasion of France.

“I was reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940, and the general, Renault, calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over,'” Matthews said. “Churchill says ‘How can it be? You’ve got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.’ So I had that suppressed feeling.”

After immediate backlash and a trending hashtag urged “#FireChrisMatthews,” the anchor apologised at the beginning of the next night’s episode.

“Sen. Sanders, I’m sorry for comparing anything from that tragic era in which so many suffered, especially the Jewish people, to an electoral result in which you were the well-deserved winner,” Matthews said. “Congratulations to you, Sen. Sanders, and to your supporters on a tremendous win down in Nevada.”

Days after his run-in with the 2020 hopeful, a political columnist accused Matthews of making suggestive comments to her before she went on his show.

BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images Democratic presidential hopeful Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to journalist Chris Matthews following the ninth Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 19, 2020.

Laura Bassett, a freelance journalist, wrote in an essay published in GQ that Matthews “inappropriately flirted” with her in the makeup room multiple times before they were set to appear on his show, which she said made her “noticeably uncomfortable” on the air.

Bassett wrote the accusation against Matthews after, in an aggressive interview with Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s, he appeared to doubt the women who accused former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg of discriminating against his pregnant employees.

On March 2, Matthews made the shock announcement that he was retiring from the network.

Chris Matthews announces his immediate retirement from #hardball on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/CtRschY14G — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 3, 2020

“I’m retiring,” Matthews said. “This is the last ‘Hardball’ on MSNBC.”

“The younger generations out there are ready to take the reins,” he added.

Matthews said his departure was a mutual decision with the network after he sparked backlash for his comments toward women, African-American lawmakers, and Sanders.

NBC host Steve Kornacki came on the air shortly after Matthews’ announcement looking visibly stunned.

“Um, that was a lot to take in,” Kornacki said with a stunned expression as the camera cut to him. “And I’m sure you’re still absorbing that. And I am, too.”

