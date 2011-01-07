MSNBC Hires "Golden-Voiced" Homeless Man Ted Williams

Ted Williams, the pan-handler from the side of the I-71 in Columbus, Ohio with the golden voice, has been hired by MSNBC to do voiceovers for the network’s Lean Forward campaign.



It’s not the first job offer WIlliams received. After the video featuring his pitch-perfect radio voice went viral, Williams was offered a job (and a house) in his native Cleveland by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He’s also received queries from ESPN, MTV, and NFL. Apparently the director of NFL post-production films Kevin McLoughlin told the Columbus Dispatch, “My boss said to me: ‘If you don’t get him hired, you’re fired.’ “

Williams ‘voice’ will begin airing Thursday night on MSNBC. He will also appear on The Last Word at 10 to discuss the campaign.

In the meantime, to get your Williams’ voice fix, here is a clip of him on The Early Show discussing the media craze over him.



