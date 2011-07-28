MSNBC Contributor Goldie Taylor Says Corporate America Is "Literally Raping" Minorities (VIDEO)

MSNBC contributor Goldie Taylor just made a very questionable word choice.



When Martin Bashir asked her about the recession’s “catastrophic” effect on minorities, this was her answer:

“Catastrophic is right, you know. If you look at african-american and hispanic households, fully a third of them report zero wealth. Not even a dollar in positive wealth. A lot of that wealth was tied up in the homes that they spent more than 75% of their income either buying or maintaining, and so when those homes were taken away, the wealth went with it.

“If you put on top of that affordable health care and access to health insurance, then, you know, most of the bankruptcies in this country, especially from black and brown people, are driven because of health care costs, and so when you ask yourself what has happened to black and brown Americans, I can tell you what happened to them.

“Corporate America happened to them. People who are, you know, literally raping these people over medical costs, exorbitant medical costs and then to turn around and swipe the homes that they worked their lives to build, you know, over some subprime lending issues. So I think that we ought to re-examine our priorities as a country and re-examine how to go forward. I don’t think that’s the america we’re banking on, the America we all believe in.”

Video below.

