MSNBC Convention Reporters Staying At Obama-Assassin's Hotel

Nymag.com’s Daily Intel blog has a vague (but useful-for-stalkers) rundown of where the reporters at the Democratic National Convention are staying.



Bigwigs (major news anchors, celebs, or people with real political clout) are so lucky as to stay smack-dab downtown, at the Hyatt Regency, the Sheraton, or the Ritz…Staffers from HuffPo comedy site 23/6 and CBSNews.com are in different cities entirely (Littleton and Golden, respectively)…

The worst accomodations, though, are those of the MSNBC, Washington Post and Newsweek crew, including Pat Buchanan and Gene Robinson. They’re staying at the sketchy Cherry Creek Hotel, 10 minutes away from downtown. The hotel, which features cinderblock walls, also had another dubious connection this convention:

Early Sunday morning, WashingtonPost.com’s Ed O’Keefe was getting his car when a fleet of police officers came barreling around the side of the building, yelling at him to get out of the way. Apparently he’d stumbled upon some sort of raid, which just happened to involve an associate of some meth-heads who’d been randomly stopped heading toward Denver with a car full of drugs and weapons and, they said, an intent to shoot Barack Obama. The guy in the room next door to O’Keefe’s jumped out the sixth-floor window, broke his ankle, and was arrested.

Sound familiar? That’s right: The Cherry Creek Hotel was not just playing host to Pat Buchanan, but also a would-be Obama assassin. “I sleep with the deadbolt on,” says [Washington Post editorial writer, Jonathan] Capehart. “I even used that thing that you slide across the door to make sure no one can get in.” But somehow the sleeplessness has worked to his advantage. “My productivity is through the roof!” Capehart says. “In the morning I just get up and go. I just want to be anywhere other than my sketchy hotel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.