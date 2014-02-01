MSNBC Fires Its Social Media Manager For Tweet About The Cheerios Super Bowl Ad [THE BRIEF]

YouTube/Cheerios The star of Cheerios’ Super Bowl ad has a black father and white mother.

MSNBC fired its social media manager yesterday for a tweet from the network’s account about the Cheerios Super Bowl ad, which caught the attention of Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus. It read: “Maybe the rightwing will hate it, but everyone else will go awww: the adorable new #Cheerios ad with biracial family” and then included a link.

The ad, featuring a biracial family, is the sequel to a commercial released last year.

The New York-based ad tech company Magnetic is expanding to the European market with a London office opening in coming weeks. Luke Hayter will serve as Country Manager for the United Kingdom.

David Bryant is no longer chief creative officer at Organic, owned by Omnicom. Chris Kelly, executive creative director at Organic NY, and Duane Rapp, ECD at Organic Detroit, will likely take over his duties, according to AgencySpy.

Former Mullen vp David DeBeck has been appointed by CTP to lead the Boston-based agency’s business development and agency growth. CTP’s clients include the Boston Red Sox and Microsoft.

WPP’s Group M has chosen Mebrulin Francisco to lead its new Multicultural Marketing Analytics unit.

Adweek produced a short video that features ad execs weighing in on rapidly changing Super Bowl marketing tactics.

The analytics firm PrecisionDemand hired former NBCUniversal exec Debbie Reichig as its chief risk officer.

AdAge teamed up with OK! TV to go behind the scenes of some of Budweiser’s and Coca-Cola’s Super Bowl ads. You can see all the videos here.

In a radio interview with WFAN, Jerry Seinfeld dismissed the rumour that his recent “Seinfeld” project was for a Super Bowl ad, or for his web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” He did confirm, however, that a secret project is in the works, and that it involves Jason Alexander reprising his role as George Costanza and somehow involves show co-creator Larry David. Here’s the clip:

