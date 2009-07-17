MSNBC Calls CNN Ad "Fiction Writing"

According to the Nielsen ratings, MSNBC and Fox News stomped CNN in the second quarter, dropping it to the third-place among the coveted 25-54 demographic.



But none of that stopped CNN from putting out an ad proclaiming itself “No. 1, with more viewers than Fox and MSNBC.”

LA Times: Confused? We can help. CNN is using a cumulative number that reflects anyone who watched CNN for six minutes in a given month, a tidbit it chose not to disclose in the ad. That’s not a standard that advertisers traditionally embrace when trying to decide where to put their money, and CNN’s rivals consider it a dubious number.

MSNBC spokeswoman Alana Russo told the LA Times: “MSNBC beat CNN in prime time last quarter. It seems to have driven our competitor from news to fiction writing.”

Fox News flack Irena Briganti says there’s no way CNN parent company Time Warner will let the network keep runing the ad.

“Jeff Bewkes is too smart to buy [CNN U.S. president] Jon Klein’s nonsense,” she told the LA Times..

Watch:

